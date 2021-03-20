CEDAR FALLS – The deadline to submit applications to the Buchanan County Community Foundation (BCCF) for its 2021 grant cycle is 11:59 p.m. on April 1, 2021. The online grant application may be found on the community foundation’s website at www.buchananccf.org.
Grants are awarded to projects in the areas of arts and culture, community betterment, education and youth development, environment and animal welfare, and health and human service.
Grant applicants must be a 501©(3) designated organization or a government entity serving Buchanan County in order to be considered for funding. First-time grant applicants should contact Dotti Thompson, program manager for the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, at 319-243-1358 prior to submitting an application. Grant recipients will be announced in June 2021.
In 2020, a total of $106,043.37 in grants were awarded to 15 area nonprofits and government agency projects serving Buchanan County. Since 2005, the Buchanan County Community Foundation has awarded more than $2.7 million in grants benefitting Buchanan County residents and communities.
For more information, please contact the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa at 319-287-9106.