INDEPENDENCE – At the monthly meeting of the Buchanan County Conservative Women (BCCW) on October 7, a very special guest, Tana Goertz, was an enthusiastic, enlightening speaker.
Goertz is on the “Women for Trump” Advisory Board and part of the Trump 2020 re-election team. She shared a brief history on how she came to know the Donald Trump family and the common everyday experiences and the exceptional character that makes Donald Trump who he is.
She explained her responsibilities as senior advisor to the 2016 Trump for President campaign and her current position on the Trump team. The astounding list of all the accomplishments of the President and his administration for the past 3 1/2 years can be found on the Internet at promiseskept.com. Her enthusiasm motivated those present to become even more active in supporting the President for re-election.
Goertz stated, “If everyone would set his ‘[tweeting]’ aside and look at what he has done for each of us and what he plans to do for us, we would see who he truly is and how much he loves this country.”
Travis Klinefelter presented Goertz with a surprise gift of a beautiful handmade wooden plaque with her picture and a local couple who have heard her speak before. She was very humbled, surprised, and grateful.
BCCW has been a local organization now for over a year. New members are always welcome. Contact Ruth Crawford at 319-334-20874 for more information.