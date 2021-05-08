BUCHANAN COUNTY – The Buchanan County Economic Development Commission (BCEDC) has awarded business and community website marketing grants to seven recipients: Adams Family Furniture, LMFT Therapy Services, the City of Lamont, the City of Brandon, the City of Winthrop, the Independence Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Buchanan County Historical Society.
Because of COVID, many businesses, organizations, and communities found they were not equipped to deal with day-to-day activities without a way to communicate digitally, or their websites did not function in a user-friendly manner. By providing the funds to either develop a website, or upgrade an existing one that has become obsolete, these groups will be able to be more competitive in the future should we ever face a similar situation.
“This grant allows us to upgrade our website to be mobile and user friendly,” remarked Chamber Executive Director Nikki Barth. “Because of this, we will be better able to serve businesses, our community, and promote the Independence area.”
Keeping things local, BCEDC teamed up with Fusion Forward, who will develop and upgrade the grant recipients’ websites. Fusion Forward worked with BCEDC to create a special discounted package for anyone who received the grant.
“We are proud to be a part of this project with the Buchanan County Economic Development Commission. This is the perfect opportunity to continue our efforts to help small businesses in the area use their online presence to promote their work,” said Terra Gissel, creative designer for Fusion Forward, who has been in charge of putting together this program for BCEDC.
“BCEDC was excited to be able to offer this grant to assist our communities, businesses, and organizations that have had to deal with the difficulty COVID presented their organizations. Because of this grant, they will be ready to effectively communicate on a digital platform where they were not able to before,” stated BCEDC Executive Director Lisa Kremer. “This is just one of the many ways BCEDC has been working to help with recovery from the pandemic.”
This grant was made possible by Iowa Northland Regional Economic Development Commission (IRREDC), an Economic Resiliency Planning and Response Grant, and Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments (INRCOG).
For questions or to learn more, contact BCEDC Executive Director Lisa Kremer at director@growbuchana.com or visit BCEDC at www.growbuchanan.com.