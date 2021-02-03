BUCHANAN COUNTY – The Buchanan County Economic Development Commission (BCEDC) was recently honored as a winner of the BEST of Iowa Excellence Award by Business Expansion and Strategic Trends (BEST) of Iowa. BEST is a unique collaboration of local economic development groups working with Iowa’s utilities and the Iowa Economic Development Authority. The group’s mission is to meet with Iowa companies to identify local economic trends, business needs, and opportunities.
The 2020 BEST of Iowa key findings and conclusions identified trend information from more than 800 interviews completed by companies across 76 counties.
“Getting firsthand feedback from businesses across our state is critical to making sure we’re setting the stage for economic success,” said Drew Conrad, director at the Institute for Decision Making at the University of Northern Iowa. “We realized early in 2020 that we needed to focus our efforts on the unique challenges of doing business in a pandemic. We hope that this information will help leaders pinpoint how to best support the hardworking people of Iowa.”
BEST of Iowa honors communities that went above and beyond throughout the process. In addition to BCEDC, other the 2020 winners of the BEST of Iowa Excellence Award are Albia Industrial Development Corporation, the City of Ankeny, and the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance.
The Buchanan County Economic Development Corporation went the extra mile to partner with the BEST of Iowa this year, visiting 15 businesses in the county and bringing a fresh enthusiasm to the economic development effort.
“I was honored that Buchanan County Economic Development was recognized with the BEST of Iowa Excellence Award,” commented Executive Director Lisa Kremer. “The reason BCEDC was able to receive this honor was because of the willingness this year of Buchanan County businesses and industries to go above and beyond, making the time necessary to meet with me either via zoom or with masks and social distancing. I look forward to sharing the results of the BEST of Iowa Report with Buchanan County communities, businesses, and industries.”
“There’s no doubt that this has been a challenging year, but reports like this help us come alongside businesses – to know the specific issues they’re facing, and in true Iowa fashion, overcome the obstacles in our way,” said Katie Lord, MidAmerican Energy. “In a year that saw mandated closings, layoffs, remote learning, and a devastating derecho, it was more important than ever to band together. We’re grateful for the local community groups who didn’t let anything get in their way to connect with companies.”
For more details about the study, visit https://www.iowaeconomicdevelopment.com/best to read the full report. To find out more about Buchanan County Economic Development go to www.growbuchanan.com.