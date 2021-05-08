The Buchanan County Economic Development Commission (BCEDC), along with Buchanan County Extension and Outreach and the Independence Area Chamber of Commerce, is completing a workshop series this month with two additional events.
The first will be held on Thursday, May 13, at Allerton Brewery from 5 to 7 pm. Kirstie Martin, social media and marketing specialist at BankIowa, will present “Learn to Rock Your LinkedIn Profile.” This LinkedIn 101 course is designed to help you learn how to use LinkedIn.
LinkedIn means business, and it is an invaluable tool for anyone. Whether you are looking to grow your network, career, or business, LinkedIn helps you build credibility and a network that you can leverage in many different ways. Learn how to sell yourself and your business on LinkedIn with the many great tools it offers. We will also discuss the power of networking on LinkedIn and how it can help you achieve personal and professional goals. No matter your industry, this course will help you learn how to use LinkedIn, not just as a social media site but as a tool for success.
The final workshop will be presented by Crystal Blin. “Creating Content for Social Media” will be held on Wednesday, May 19, at Heartland Acres Event Center. The event runs from 12 to 2 p.m.
Social media is a powerful tool for small businesses. If you don’t know what to post or how to create a marketing calendar, you can feel defeated. Blin, co-owner of Hundred Acre Media and project manager for Peoples Company, has more than 15 years of experience in digital marketing and telling a story through social media. She’ll walk through how to create a monthly content calendar so you, or your team, will have an easy-to-follow social media marketing plan.
To learn more or to sign up for these workshops, go to www.growbuchanan.com/workshops or visit the event on Facebook. Contact Lisa Kremer, BCEDC director, with any additional questions at director@growbuchanan.com or call 319-334-7497.