INDEPENDENCE – Lisa Kremer, executive director of Buchanan County Economic Development Commission (BCEDC), presented her annual program and project report to the Buchanan County Board of Supervisors on Monday, December 21. She also submitted a request for funds to support the commission’s FY22 budget.
The 2020 highlights mentioned in her review included:
- Working with 20 potential businesses (10 startups, four expansions, and six industrial/larger businesses).
- Assisted businesses and industries with multiple COVID grants as they became available. The results were more than $830,000 in grant dollars being brought back into the county. At least one of the grants resulted in an additional 12 positions with room for eight more and providing a welding apprenticeship for Buchanan County. Others helped keep businesses open during this difficult time. As of the end of 2020, we had two businesses close with one being replaced almost immediately.
- Held two pre-COVID lunch-and-learn webinars that were largely attended. Partnered with CIRAS and held four well-attended webinars in the fall.
- The Leadership program was interrupted but had 13 participants from six communities.
- An online COVID Resource page (www.growbuchanan.com) continues to be updated with important information, resources, and grants available. A Buchanan County restaurant and bar and grill resource page was developed and kept up to date during and after the shutdowns.
- Worked with Buchanan County Tourism to develop a new tourism guide.
Programs coming in 2021 include more leadership seminars, grant applications, and other workshops (e.g., hemp and hops).
Kremer also reported the county unemployment rate was at 2.7 percent in October, and is only 0.5 percent different from October 2019, and has dropped more than 1 percent from September’s rate of 3.8 percent.
Kremer discussed the county’s previous financial support to the commission and provided the formula, based on a population and a per capita amount, for the request for $23,521.90 for FY22. Understanding the difficulties the county and local communities have endured this year, the commission reduced their funding request by 15 percent to everyone. Their final request from the county for FY22 was $19,993.62.
The supervisors did not take any official action on the request.
Other Business
- Manure management plan updates for L & S Monaghan Farms, Inc., Middlefield Township; Robert & Diana Muchmore, facility Muchmore Swine LLC, Homer Township; and Slattery Brothers Farm LLC, Middlefield Township, were placed on file.
- Public hearings were held for rezoning requests from Roger Olsen (Liberty Township), Wayne and Martha Mast (Fairbank Township), and Paul E. Yearous Trust (Liberty Township). All three requests were approved to rezone ‘A-1’ property to ‘R-1’ for the purpose of building a home.
- The initial proposals for the courthouse and secondary roads bargaining units were exchanged.
- Auditor Gosse reported the CARES grant allocation was $268,456.80 for the county.
- The Oath of Office for Supervisor Clayton Ohrt, Sheriff-elect Scott Buzynski, and Auditor-elect Kris Wilgenbusch will be held Wednesday, December 30. Treasurer Gina Mether was sworn in after the official canvass on November 10 because she was duly elected to fill a vacancy.