INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Economic Development Commission (BCEDC) had the opportunity to play Santa for some of Buchanan County’s communities during the recent holiday season. A little more than three years ago, BCEDC received 10 used laptops as a donation from Rockwell Collins to develop a mobile computer lab. Since then, these computers have been available to BCEDC investors, communities, and anyone in the county to check out for their organization.
They were only used sporadically, and not at all in the last year and a half. Therefore, the BCEDC board felt there was a better use for these computers. Rather than having usable computers sit in the BCEDC office becoming obsolete, the board tasked its executive director, Lisa Kremer, with finding out if any communities in the county could use them to update their current computers. Kremer informed all communities and the county of the computers availability and asked for a response to see where the computers could be used.
According to Kremer, “The board planned for all contingencies. If there was more of a need than computers available, a lottery system would be devised. Since there are 11 communities and only 10 computers, there was some concern if all of the communities had a want or need of a computer. Fortunately, that was not the case.”
Because not all communities had a need for a computer, BCEDC was able to offer an additional computer to those who initially indicated a need.
Kremer stated, “One of the 10 computers was not working, and we even found a home for that one in Jesup. A computer-savvy employee thinks he can fix it, which would be great!”
“It was a lot of fun delivering these computers to our Buchanan County communities and hearing how much they appreciated the donation,” said Kremer.
Being able to find new and creative ways to serve the communities, investors, businesses, and industries of Buchanan County is how BCEDC has been able to pivot in this COVID world.
