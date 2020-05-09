INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Economic Development has received a Local Partners Grant from MidAmerican Energy in the amount of $5,000 to assist the city of Independence in creating a downtown revitalization plan. The grant will help Independence fund the development and implementation of the plan which will be conducted by MSA Consulting.
What will a downtown revitalization plan do for Independence? The plan will help Independence establish where it is, identify where it is headed, decide where it wants to go, and determine how to get there. Downtown planning provides a comprehensive approach to revitalization planning that considers the physical, economic, social, and political dimensions of a downtown. It also addresses management issues, marketing, promotion, business development, and special events.
“The MidAmerican Energy grant helped to make pursuing this plan a reality. Having a downtown revitalization plan will open the doors for Independence in the future when we apply for grants and programs to assist in necessary improvements downtown,” said Independence City Manager Al Roder.
To make the plan successful, there must be broad participation from community members, stakeholders, and elected officials; an unbiased analysis of current conditions; a comprehensive development concept that inspires further engagement; and an implementable action plan that is tied to resources and a schedule for implementation.
For more information, visit www.growbuchanan.com or contact director George Lake at director@growbuchanan.com or call 319-334-7497.