INDEPENDENCE – On December 28 and 29, staff members at Buchanan County Health Center (BCHC) were offered the opportunity to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as part of Phase 1A of vaccine distribution. To date, 5,306,797 Americans have received first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine – with 66,051 administered to Iowans (covid.cdc.gov).
Some of the individuals who received the vaccine shared why they chose to do so.
“I decided to get the COVID vaccine because it is a step in getting life back to ‘normal.’ I want my kids to know life without a pandemic and fear of the virus. I feel it is the right thing to do to protect my family, friends, patients, community, and myself, ” said Andrea Sauser, RN, BSN, of BCHC’s surgery department.
“It’s the right thing to do. You wear a mask, you wash your hands, and you get vaccinated. It’s important that we all do this for one another,” said Rick McCormick, DO, Medical Associates of BCHC. McCormick is also the Buchanan County Health Board’s medical director, and was the 2012-20 BCHC medical staff president.
As supply increases, BCHC will continue to collaborate with the Buchanan County and Fayette County Public Health Departments to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to the communities it serves. BCHC encourages community members to stay up-to-date with vaccine distribution by reading local newspapers, following Buchanan County Health Center on Facebook, or by visiting BCHealth.org.