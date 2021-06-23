INDEPENDENCE – On June 3, the Buchanan County Health Center Auxiliary held its annual scholarship presentation at First Presbyterian Church in Independence. Each year, the BCHC Auxiliary awards scholarships in the amount of $1,000 to graduating seniors from the East Buchanan, Independence, and Jesup school districts, and also awards scholarships to non-traditional students entering into or continuing their education in a human health care related field.
This year, six $1,000 scholarships were awarded with the help of auxiliary fundraisers, annual dues, and hospital gift shop sales.
The following individuals were awarded a $1,000:
Corissa Knutson
Corissa Knutson is a 2021 graduate of the East Buchanan School District. The daughter of Kurt and Claire Knutson, Corissa will be attending Upper Iowa University in the fall. Her planned course of study is pre-professional health studies (pre-med), with the goal of becoming a surgeon or a gynecologist.
Cameron Ridder
Cameron Ridder is a 2021 graduate of the Independence Community School District. He is the son of Mike and Jodi Ridder. Cameron will be attending the University of Iowa in the fall with plans to major in human physiology and pre-med.
Jamie Thoma
Jamie Thoma is a 2021 graduate of the Jesup Community School District. The daughter of Steph Peterson and Matt Thoma, Jamie will attend the University of Iowa in the fall and major in biology with the goal of becoming a physician’s assistant.
Brittany Fuller
Brittany Fuller is a 2014 graduate of the Independence Community School District. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in biochemistry in 2018 from Wartburg College, and then attended Allen College for her Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Brittany is currently pursuing a degree at Allen College for her master’s in education, with a goal of becoming an advanced registered nurse practitioner.
Stacey Mentzer
Stacey Mentzer received her LPN and RN degrees from Kirkwood Community College in 2019, and is currently pursuing her Bachelor of Science in Nursing at Mount Mercy University. Stacey is employed at Medical Associates of BCHC.
Ethan Bellendier
Ethan Bellendier is a 2019 graduate of the Independence Community School District. Ethan is currently enrolled at Luther College, and is pursuing a pre-med degree with a special interest in neuroscience.