INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Health Center (BCHC) is pleased to introduce mental health and counseling services to its family medicine clinics by welcoming Dan McElroy, LISW to the organization.
“Expanding our mental health services is a big focus for us. Research shows that a huge percentage of the population deals with a mental health issue at some point in their lives, but many still do not receive the necessary care to help them through it,” said Steve Slessor, CEO. “Great health care takes a holistic approach and is able to treat physical as well as mental health. Dan’s services here expand and complement the already great work our primary care providers and partners at the Abbe Mental Health Center are doing to serve this crucial need.”
McElroy has spent the past five years as a counselor in the UnityPoint Health – Allen Behavioral Unit and as a therapist with Black Hawk – Grundy Mental Health Center, Inc.
McElroy earned his master’s degree in social work with an emphasis in trauma-informed care from the University of Northern Iowa in 2015. Formally trained in a range of treatment modalities targeted at addressing anxiety, depression, grief, PTSD, and other psychiatric conditions, McElroy enjoys meeting each person where they are at individually, and creating a plan for what would be most beneficial in their life.
Through his practice, McElroy has provided EMDR (eye movement desensitization and reprocessing), solution-focused therapy, cognitive behavioral therapy, and crisis, grief, family, and marital counseling to patients in individual and group settings – along with several other therapeutic approaches and methods.
“I came to BCHC because I am hoping to offer a proactive and confidential approach to therapy. By offering therapy within primary care offices, people may feel more comfortable throughout the process,” McElroy commented. “Additionally, I look forward to creating group opportunities in the future, and hope to work with the community to reduce the stigma around mental health.”
McElroy resides in his hometown of Winthrop with his wife and children. In his free time, he enjoys reading, gardening, and spending time with family and friends.
McElroy will begin to see patients of all ages on Monday, May 18 through Medical Associates of BCHC, BCHC Family Medicine – Jesup, and BCHC Family Medicine – Oelwein. Established and non-established patients are eligible to receive these services.
To make an appointment, please contact the BCHC Specialty Clinic at 319-332-0950, or consult with your primary care provider.