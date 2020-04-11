INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Health Center held an employee blood drive on Tuesday, April 7, that has been ruled an enormous success!
Thirty-six of 41 donation appointment slots were filled. Thirteen of the appointments were filled by first-time blood donors.
From those 36 appointments, 28 units of blood were collected, which could save or sustain up to 84 local lives.
BCHC had to cancel its regular community blood drive, but the next LiveServe blood drive is set for Tuesday, June 9. The community is encouraged to donate blood at that upcoming event.