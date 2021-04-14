OELWEIN – Buchanan County Health Center (BCHC) Family Medicine in Oelwein will soon have access to another ENT service provider. Karen Sadler, ARNP will provide many services, including identifying and treating skin cancers, managing patients with allergies, sinus infections, sleep apnea, cerumen removal from ears, and other ENT-related problems. Sadler will be available in Oelwein every other Friday starting April 30.
“I am excited to join Meg Heatley, PA-C in providing additional services for ENT, allergy, and skin cancer screening to patients from the Oelwein area,” said Sadler.
Sadler works in Dr. Congdon’s office at Cedar Valley Medical Specialists. She attended Mount Mercy College and earned her Bachelor of Nursing degree 26 years ago. She then returned to school to receive her Family Nurse Practitioner Certification from Purdue University Global in 2020.
As an RN, she has nursing experience in labor and delivery, school nursing, and hospice. Sadler was raised in Fairbank and is a graduate of Wapsie Valley High School. She currently lives in Waverly, enjoys watching her children grow into adulthood, doing activities outside, and Internet shopping.
