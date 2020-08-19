OELWEIN – Buchanan County Health Center (BCHC) is pleased to announce its intent to open a new retail pharmacy in the community of Oelwein in early October. BCHC Oelwein Pharmacy will be located in the BCHC Oelwein medical building, located at 2405 Rock Island Road.
BCHC Oelwein Pharmacy will be open to the public and patients of BCHC Family Medicine – Oelwein from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The pharmacy will provide free local delivery, prescription delivery by mail, and curbside pickup as well as quick wait times, online orders, and medication management. Patients of BCHC Family Medicine – Oelwein may also expect collaboration among their providers and pharmacists to create the most cohesive care plan for their individual health care needs.
“We want our Oelwein campus to truly be a one-stop shop for a large portion of the community’s health care needs. Having a retail pharmacy is a huge step towards this goal,” said Steve Slessor, CEO of BCHC. “Beyond the convenience factor, though, I am most excited about integrating the pharmacists into our clinical team. Medications play a huge role in our health care environment, and our providers working in collaboration with the pharmacists can achieve even better clinical results for our patients.”
BCHC Oelwein Pharmacy will be staffed by familiar local faces from Oelwein Family Pharmacy.
Caitlin Reinking, PharmD, a 2013 PharmD graduate of the University of Iowa, has been serving patients in Oelwein since January 2016 and comes to BCHC with seven years of experience. Leah Schneider, PharmD, a 2005 PharmD graduate of the University of Iowa, has been serving patients in Oelwein since early 2019 and comes to BCHC with 15 years of experience.
Joining the pharmacists will be pharmacy technicians Jamie Albrecht, Brianna Bengston, and Tammy Walenceus.
“I am excited to join BCHC Oelwein Pharmacy to continue providing pharmacy services to the area I grew up and currently live in,” said Schneider. “I am looking forward to working in closer collaboration with the local providers to continue to improve our patients’ overall health and well-being.”
BCHC physically expanded to the community of Oelwein in the fall of 2019 by opening BCHC Family Medicine – Oelwein. Since opening its doors, the medical building has expanded its services by welcoming a variety of specialty providers along with mental health services. The addition of BCHC Oelwein Pharmacy will provide residents of Oelwein and surrounding areas with continued options for local quality health care services.
To learn more about BCHC and its expanded services in the Oelwein community, please visit BCHealth.org or follow “Buchanan County Health Center” on Facebook.