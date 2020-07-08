INDEPENDENCE – On Friday, July 3, community members in good health participated in a 2-mile “no-contact” poker walk sponsored by Buchanan County Health Center (BCHC) and local businesses.
To spread out the participants, the poker walk took place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants started by checking in at the large BCHC sign along 1st Street E. After checking in, participants walked downtown, stopping at The Trendy Tulip, S&K Collectibles, Ninny Franck’s, Hartig Drug, and Laree’s to select a card from a designated no-contact area. Once participants drew their final card, they walked back to the check-in point at BCHC to complete their 2-mile walk.
A $5 donation was requested, with all proceeds benefiting the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
The winner was Jodi Uthoff with two pairs – 8s and 10s. She received a $25 gift card to Bill’s Pizza and Smokehouse.
Finishing second was Lynn Schwinghammer with 2 pairs — 8s and 7s. She received a $15 gift card to Subway.
In third place was Jennifer Torgerson with a pair of aces and a jack high. She received a $10 gift card to McDonald’s.
All gift cards were mailed to winners.
We would like to thank all who participated in the walk. A special thank-you goes to the businesses for supporting our fundraiser.