INDEPENDENCE – Effective June 15, each patient visiting Buchanan County Health Center (BCHC) for surgical, inpatient, or emergency services may have one designated visitor within a 24-hour period. Critical care and end-of-life patients will be allowed two healthy visitors per day.
Visitors must be age 18 or older and healthy. Upon entrance to the facility, visitors will be screened for symptoms of fever and illness and will then be required to wear a face mask for the duration of time that they are within the facility. Visitors will be escorted to patient rooms where they must remain for the entirety of their visit, and will be asked to perform proper hand hygiene throughout their stay.
Patients who are COVID-19 positive, or display respiratory symptoms, will not be allowed visitors at this time.
Minors and dependent adults visiting BCHC and its clinics will continue to be allowed one healthy visitor age 18 or older.
Lexington Estate and Oak View are not allowing visitors at this time and are following reopening guidelines as directed by the Iowa Department of Public Health. Families should continue to contact Lexington Estate and Oak View to schedule phone calls and video chats with residents. Families may also send photos and messages to residents by emailing seniorliving@bchealth.org.
For more information, please visit BCHealth.org/covid19 or visit Buchanan County Health Center on Facebook to stay up to date with the latest news and announcements from BCHC.