INDEPENDENCE – Urgent Care at Buchanan County Health Center (BCHC) has returned to its original location, located on the west side of the hospital. All patients will be screened upon entrance and are asked to bring a personal mask. Urgent Care hours will remain the same – Monday through Friday, 5:30 to 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Patients are encouraged to make their appointment in advance by calling 319-332-0999 between the hours of 4:30 and 7 p.m. on weeknights and 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekends.
For more information, please visit BCHealth.org/covid19.