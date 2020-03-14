INDEPENDENCE – Due to the large number of respiratory viruses circulating in the community and the newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iowa, Buchanan County Health Center (BCHC) is now imposing a visitor restriction until further notice. Effective immediately, visitation for each patient will be limited to two healthy adults over the age of 18. All visitors must be in good health and not exhibiting signs of illness such as fever, cough, sore throat, diarrhea, vomiting, etc.
BCHC is also requesting that family and friends avoid visiting Oak View and Lexington Estate until further notice. No one under the age of 18 will be permitted to visit at this time.
If individuals have reason to suspect they are ill with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and do not need emergency medical care, BCHC asks that they call their provider to be properly screened prior to presenting on-site and entering the facility. If individuals seek emergency care, it is recommended to inform staff of symptoms prior to arrival by informing dispatch or by calling 319-332-0999.
Coronavirus (COVID-19) screenings include exhibiting at least two of the following concerns:
- Fever or respiratory symptoms such as coughing or difficulty breathing
- Traveled to China, Iran, Italy, Japan, or South Korea in the 14 days before becoming ill
- Had contact with someone who may have novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the 14 days before becoming ill
Buchanan County Health Center appreciates the community’s help in safeguarding the health and well-being of its patients and residents.
For more information regarding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), please call the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) coronavirus hotline at 2-1-1.
For further details about the visitor restrictions at BCHC, follow “Buchanan County Health Center” on Facebook, or visit bchealth.org.