INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Health Center (BCHC) is pleased to welcome Chris Clayton, PharmD, MBA as its director of pharmacy and population health. Chris brings to the position more than 20 years of experience in inpatient and retail pharmacy, along with population health initiatives including occupational health.
Chris has spent the past 20 years at UnityPoint Health serving as director of pharmacy services and regional director of retail services. In this role, Chris has had oversight of inpatient hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, outpatient medication therapy management clinics, and pharmacy residency programs. He has led many projects, including lean and adaptive design initiatives, building expansion projects, new business openings, and computer system implementations. Chris has also held oversight of other department areas, including home medical equipment, digestive health, and occupational health.
In 2012, Chris and his wife Jennifer Clayton, PharmD opened Clayton Drug with locations in Strawberry Point, Sumner, and Elkader. Chris is the current president-elect of the Iowa Pharmacy Association Board of Trustees.
In his new role, he will have oversight of:
- Inpatient and retail pharmacies
- Integration of pharmacist and provider care collaboration in primary care settings
- Employer relations
- Investigation of the development of an occupational health program
- Accountable care organization contracts
- The wellness department
“Chris brings with him to BCHC an enormous amount of experience in both pharmacy leadership and health care leadership as a whole,” commented Steve Slessor, BCHC CEO. “Chris is a strategic thinker that will help progress our whole organization forward. Chris will certainly be busy early on opening up our new retail pharmacy in Oelwein, but will also focus on our service to employers in our area and work on the development of new offerings to help those employers and employees here locally. Potentially most exciting, though, is for Chris to help pharmacists integrate their expertise more into our primary care clinics and to collaborate with providers to help patients achieve the best possible outcomes. Chris has done this work before, and I look forward to him replicating that success here.”
In this new role, Chris looks most forward to building new programs at BCHC and working with the community to bring new and needed services to the area.
He resides with his wife, Jennifer and their five boys. In his free time, Chris enjoys spending time with family, traveling, listening to music, all things cars and motorcycles, and spending time outdoors.