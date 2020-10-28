INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Health Center (BCHC) is pleased to welcome Moaz Sial, MD, from Cedar Valley Digestive Health Center, to the BCHC Oelwein Specialty Clinic, located at 2405 Rock Island Road. Beginning in November, Dr. Sial will visit the BCHC Oelwein Specialty Clinic on the fourth Wednesday of each month, in addition to performing colonoscopies and endoscopies at BCHC in Independence.
Dr. Sial earned his medical degree in 2012 from Nishtar Medical College in Pakistan, and completed his residency in internal medicine and fellowship in gastroenterology at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania. Board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine in internal medicine and board eligible by the American Board of Internal Medicine in gastroenterology, Dr. Sial joined the team of providers at Cedar Valley Digestive Health Center in 2020.
In 2018, BCHC introduced the specialty of gastroenterology to its clinics by welcoming Arun Muthusamy, MD, and Kelli DeSerano, ARNP, who visit the BCHC Specialty Clinic on the first and third Wednesday of each month, in addition to performing colonoscopies and endoscopies locally.
The gastroenterology clinic joins the growing list of visiting specialists to the BCHC Oelwein Specialty Clinic, which includes pain management, ENT, allergy, skin cancer, mental health counseling and psychiatric medicine, ophthalmology, and orthopedics.
To schedule an appointment with Dr. Sial through the BCHC Oelwein Specialty Clinic or other providers from Cedar Valley Digestive Health Center, please call 877-858-4741.
For more information about gastroenterology and all other locally offered services, visit bchealth.org or follow “Buchanan County Health Center” on Facebook.