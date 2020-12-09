INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Health Center (BCHC) is pleased to welcome Ivo Bekavac, MD, PhD, from Cedar Valley Neurology to the BCHC Specialty Clinic. Beginning Monday, December 21, Dr. Bekavac will visit the BCHC Specialty Clinic in Independence on the first and third Monday afternoons of each month.
Dr. Bekavac comes to the BCHC Neurology Clinic with more than 30 years of medical practice and more than 20 years specializing in the practice of neurology. Dr. Bekavac received his medical degree from the University of Zagreb School of Medicine in Croatia in 1989 and obtained his PhD in neuroscience from Hahemann University (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania) and University of Zagreb (Croatia) in 1994. Completing his residency in neurology from the Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Dr. Bekavac is board-certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology, the American Board of Electrodiagnostic Medicine, the Subspecialty Board of Vascular Neurology, and the Neuroimaging Subspecialty Board. He is also certified by the American Society of Neuroimaging.
The BCHC Neurology Clinic sees patients with neck and back pain, head injuries, memory loss, dementias, Alzheimer’s disease, and Parkinson’s disease. The neurology clinic also sees patients suffering from headaches and migraines, tremors, seizures, strokes, carpal tunnel syndrome, and nerve injuries. Based on presenting symptoms and diagnoses, the neurology clinic can facilitate EMG/nerve conduction studies and Botox and pain injections.
To schedule an appointment with Dr. Bekavac, please call 319-833-5954.