INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Health Center (BCHC) is pleased grow its leadership team by welcoming two new faces to the organization – Tracy Wilson, BSN, RN, CEN, SANE-A, clinical education manager, and Kim Fuhrmeister, MHA, wound center program director.
Wilson comes to BCHC with more than 27 years of nursing experience. Most recently employed at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids as the nurse residency program manager, Wilson has served in an education capacity for the last 12 years. In her new role at BCHC, she will work with department managers and staff to strengthen the clinical education program, competencies, and foster professional development.
Wilson enjoys teaching, and instructs Basic Life Support (BLS), Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS), Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS), and Non-Violent Crises Intervention (NCI) through the Crisis Prevention Institute (CPI), as well as Crucial Conversations. She is an active member of the Emergency Nurse Association and the International Association of Forensic Nurses.
Wilson resides in Shellsburg with her husband.
Fuhrmeister comes to BCHC as a member of the Healogics leadership team to oversee the operations of the Center for Wound Healing & Hyperbaric Medicine at BCHC, as well as the wound clinic at Regional Medical Center in Manchester. In this shared position, Fuhrmeister looks forward to supporting both wound clinics and local communities regarding wound care and management by utilizing Healogics’ specialized training, advanced technologies, and patient education.
She comes to BCHC with experience in health care administration by serving as an administrative consultant, associate director, health information specialist, and billing specialist in previous positions.
Fuhrmeister resides in Solon with her husband.
For more information about BCHC, including employment opportunities, please visit www.bchealth.org/careers or follow “Buchanan County Health Center” on Facebook.