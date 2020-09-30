INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Health Center is pleased to welcome two new department managers to the organization – Gwen Riordan, BSN, RN, emergency department manager, and Katie Halliwill, MBA, MLS, laboratory department manager. Gwen and Katie will be responsible for providing department leadership and quality assurance.
Riordan comes to BCHC with 17 years of experience in the emergency department setting. Most recently employed by MercyOne Medical Center as the trauma coordinator for the emergency department, she has also provided care in the emergency department at UnityPoint Health – Allen. Riordan received her ADN from Hawkeye Community College and BSN from Allen College. She resides in Fairbank with her husband and children.
Halliwill comes to BCHC with 10 years of experience in laboratory and quality assurance settings. Receiving her bachelor’s in medical laboratory science from Allen College in 2010, and MBA from Southeastern Oklahoma State University in 2019, Halliwill has held positions with Marengo Memorial Hospital, University of Iowa Hospital & Clinics, Mercy Cedar Rapids, and was most recently employed at O’Fallon Medical Center in Springfield, Illinois, before moving back to Iowa. She resides in Cedar Rapids with her husband and two young daughters.
