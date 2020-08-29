INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Health Center (BCHC) is pleased to introduce the Palliative Care & Memory Clinic to the BCHC Oelwein Specialty Clinic, located at 2405 Rock Island Road, beginning this September.
Facilitated by Joni Henderson, ARNP of BCHC, the Palliative Care & Memory Clinic has been available to patients and their families at BCHC since 2018. Henderson brings an extensive background in palliative and memory care with clinical interests in palliative care, memory disorders, Parkinson’s disease, and geriatrics.
A unique service to the Oelwein area, the Palliative Care & Memory Clinic provides care and treatment for those managing chronic illness and memory loss while providing support and guidance for the best quality of life. This clinic may be especially helpful for patients with life-limiting illnesses like cancer, COPD, cardiac disease, Parkinson’s disease, neuromuscular diseases, Alzheimer’s disease, and other related dementias.
The Palliative Care & Memory Clinic provides patients with coordination of care and treatment, increased understanding of the illness along with treatment options, ongoing evaluation of disease progression, diagnosis and treatment of Alzheimer’s and related dementias, evaluation of memory loss and safety concerns, and support and education for patients and their families while respecting each patient’s values, goals, and personal choices.
The Palliative Care & Memory Clinic joins the growing list of visiting specialists to the BCHC Oelwein Specialty Clinic, which includes pain management, ENT, allergy, skin cancer, mental health counseling, ophthalmology, and orthopedics.
Visiting the BCHC Oelwein Specialty Clinic on the second and fourth Thursday of each month, in addition to every Monday at the BCHC Specialty Clinic in Independence, appointments for the Palliative Care & Memory Clinic may be scheduled by calling 319-332-0950.