INDEPENDENCE – Buchanan County Health Center (BCHC) is pleased to welcome Jaden Rausch, MA, CF-SLP, to the therapy and rehabilitation department. Rausch provides speech therapy services to patients of all ages living in Buchanan County and surrounding areas.
Rausch earned her undergraduate degree in communications sciences and disorders in May 2019, and completed her graduate degree in speech language pathology in May 2021 at the University of Northern Iowa. Prior to joining BCHC, she completed clinical rotations at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center in inpatient rehabilitation and within the early development program.
With her specialization in speech and language delays, sound errors, stroke and brain injury rehabilitation and recovery, swallowing difficulties, and early intervention, adding Rausch to the staff allows for an expansion to locally offered speech therapy services at BCHC for adult and pediatric patients alike.
Speech therapy is available through referral from a primary care provider or specialist. To learn more about the services offered through the therapy and rehabilitation department, please visit BCHealth.org.