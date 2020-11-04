INDEPENDENCE – The Wellness Center at Buchanan County Health Center (BCHC) resumec 24/7 gym access at midnight on Sunday, November 1. This expansion comes after seven months of reduced wellness services due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Members are still required to social distance while in the gym, thoroughly clean equipment after each use, and stay home if ill. Members are also required to self-screen upon entrance during non-staffed hours at the 24/7 entrance doors.
“We are pleased to bring back this offering of 24/7 gym access to our membership base,” said Kristi Moeller, wellness center coordinator. “Our members and employees have exhibited safe and healthy behaviors and practices while utilizing the wellness center, and it is because of this that we can expand our offerings once again.”
The wellness center is staffed Monday through Thursday from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. The indoor pool will remain accessible for lap swimming Monday through Friday during staffed hours via appointment. All members should present to the main wellness center entrance during staffed hours. The 24/7 entrance will only be accessible during non-staffed hours.