INDEPENDENCE – Recent donations to the Buchanan County Historical Society (BCHS) include:
- A Victorian walnut wall clock, two ornate picture frames, and a chair from the Kegler family. The items will be on display at Lee Mansion.
- A wrought iron cook stove from Judy Hess. It was on display at Laree’s until the store closed earlier this month. It is on display in the gift shoppe at Heartland Acres.
- A silver service from Maxine (Frye) Mayner and family. Some pieces were on display during the Lee Mansion Christmas open house.
- The City of Independence has allowed a gate from Oakwood Cemetery to be on display this coming spring at the Wapsipinicon Mill as part of the Frank Megow and Star Foundry of Independence. The iron fence at Oakwood Cemetery will be refurbished in coming months.
Thank to all of the volunteers who have donated 1,310.5 hours in the Lee Mansion during the past year. Without their help, we would not be as far along with the restoration as we are.
The next regular BCHS meeting (weather permitting) is scheduled for Monday, February 15 (President’s Day), at 7 p.m. at Heartland Acres.