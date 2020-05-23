VINTON – The annual Memorial Day event at Bear Creek Church, 5177 26th Avenue, Vinton (south of Brandon), is cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bear Creek cancels ceremony
Traci Kullmer
