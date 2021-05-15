INDEPENDENCE – With the departure of Matt Even earlier this year, the Buchanan County Supervisors were pleased to recruit former Environmental Health and Zoning Administrator Chad Beatty back into the position.
Beatty served as the county’s sanitarian from June 2011 through 2015 before moving on to other opportunities.
A 1992 graduate of Independence, Beatty earned a BA degree in administration with a minor in finance. To be the sanitarian, he earned, among other training, a Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plan (SWPPP) certification. SWPPP is defined as a way to “develop a strategy for construction projects to comply with Federal and State stormwater regulations. These regulations are put in place to minimize sediment and other pollutants in stormwater runoff commonly associated with construction activities.”
The sanitarian is responsible for a wide variety of issues, including:
- Air quality
- Asbestos abatement
- Animal bites
- Private sewage treatment systems (septic tanks)
- Private water wells (testing for bacteria and nitrates)
- Public health nuisances
- Radon
- Rural water
Buchanan County Environmental Health is a division of Buchanan County Public Health, and falls under the direction of the Buchanan County Board of Health.
The other aspect of the position is planning and zoning.
The purpose of the department is “to allow for the orderly growth of the rural, unincorporated areas of the county for the general good of the citizens of the county, while maintaining the natural resources and coordinating residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural uses throughout the county.”
The department also oversees the flood plain ordinance that limits future development in the federally designated flood plains of rural Buchanan County. Any construction within the flood plain requires a permit from both Buchanan County and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
The department works with two citizen boards: the Board of Adjustment and the Buchanan County Zoning Commission.
The Board of Adjustment is a five-member group of county residents whose purpose is to grant variances to the zoning ordinance and hear appeals.
The Buchanan County Zoning Commission is a nine-member group of county residents whose purpose is to make recommendations to the Board of Supervisors on applications to amend the zoning ordinance and the official zoning maps.
The meetings of both boards are open to the public.
Planning and zoning services include:
- Building permits
- Business and home occupation permits
- Floodplain information
- Maps
- Wind turbine information
- Zoning regulations and permits
Beatty sees two top priorities for his job.
“I want to make sure there is accountability,” he said, “and to communicate policies to the public.”
Among his responsibilities this summer will be the possible hiring of a part-time well and septic inspector as the construction season has begun. Another duty will be to find a replacement for long time Administrative Assistant Kris Holle, who will be retiring.
The Environmental Health and Zoning department is located on the lower level of the Buchanan County Courthouse.