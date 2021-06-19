INDEPENDENCE – Patrons to the Independence Farmer’s Market on Saturday, June 12, were treated to beautiful shopping weather, as well as to the musical stylings of the Wapsi River Ramblers. The monthly music is part of the Second Saturday Series sponsored by LACES (“Promoting the Arts to Enrich Life”).
Vendors of garden produce, fresh baked goods, clever crafts, flowers, and food were lined up from the Wapsipinicon Mill on 1st Street to Veteran’s Park.
Inside the mill was the ongoing tag sale of donated historical items.