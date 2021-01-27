INDEPENDENCE – Beef producers and agribusiness professionals have an opportunity to obtain their Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) certification in Northeast Iowa, according to Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Beef Specialist Denise Schwab.
The Iowa BQA Program is funded by the Iowa Beef Industry Council and the Beef Checkoff, and the education is delivered as a joint effort in conjunction with the Iowa Beef Center, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.
Trainings are set on the following dates, locations, and times:
- Wednesday, February 10 – Cascade Livestock Auction, 6:30 p.m. Call to register at Cascade Livestock, 563-852-3533
- Monday, February 15 – Tama County Extension Office, 10 a.m. Call to register at Tama County Extension, 641-484-2703
- Thursday, February 18 – Fayette County Fairgrounds, Dance Pavilion, 6:30 p.m. Call to register at Fayette County Extension Office, 563-425-3331
- Monday, February 22 – Buchanan County, Heartland Acres, 6:30 p.m. Call to register at Buchanan County Extension, 319-334-7161
- Tuesday, February 23 – Edgewood Event Center, 10 a.m. Call to register at Delaware County Extension Office, 563-927-4201
- Thursday, February 25 – Jackson County Fairgrounds, Pearson Hall, 6:30 p.m. Call to register at Jackson County Extension Office, 563-652-4923
- Thursday, June 17 – Waverly Sale Barn, 1 p.m. Call to register at Waverly Sales Co., 319-352-2804.
Due to COVID restrictions, pre-registration is required, and attendance may be limited for some sessions. There is no cost to attend this BQA certification training. Certification is good for three years.
For more information please contact Denise Schwab at 319-472-4739 or email dschwab@iastate.edu.