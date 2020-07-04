INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Fair Association announced Wednesday evening the entertainment schedule for the beer garden (open air pavilion) during fair week.
While the livestock shows will be open only to participants and immediate family, the beer garden and food stands will be open to the public. There will be no fee at the gate for admission or parking.
The beer garden will be open Tuesday through Friday, July 7-10, from 12 p.m. to close.
Entertainment
- Wednesday, July 8, 7 to 10 p.m. – Aaron Smith
- Thursday, July 9, 8 to 10 p.m. – Caitlyn Wolfe Band
- Friday, July 10, 7 to 10 p.m. – Jason & Mick – Busy Fingers Dueling Pianos
Food Stands
- Buchanan County Cattlemen serving burgers, beef hot dogs, and water from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday
- Buchanan County Dairy Producers offering soft-serve vanilla ice cream, chocolate shakes, and water from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Fair Food Concession Stands serving corn dogs, funnel cakes, cheese curds, and more from 2 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Friday