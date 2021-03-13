INDEPENDENCE – BeMobile Verizon is bringing Local Love to all the cities they operate in with the goal of supporting more than $5,000 in purchases to local businesses.
The Local Love campaign is designed to support spending time and money at local businesses. When you help out your local business by making a purchase between now and Sunday, March 14, BeMobile will match that purchase up to $25 with a gift card to your local BeMobile. To participate in the campaign, you simply need to upload your proof of purchase from a local business to bemobile.com/local-love and you will receive your matching BeMobile gift card.
“I am very proud to be a part of the BeMobile Verizon Local Love campaign,” said Ryan Evans, store leader, Independence BeMobile Verizon. “I understand how small business helps build a community, as I myself used to be a small business owner back in Colorado along with my father and grandfather! So this is a big deal to me, and one of the biggest reasons I chose to work for BeMobile Verizon. My team and I are here to help with all of your wireless needs and any customer service related issues you may be dealing with, we would like to thank our local business supporters with a little Local Love.”
Independence BeMobile Verizon is located at 801 1st Street W. Contact them at 319-334-3066.
Supporting local businesses means not only helping a community business owner keep their doors open but also means employing local people, keeping the economy running, and providing much-needed services or products to the town they serve.