WATERLOO – Independence High School Senior Ben Kremer recently represented the Mustang industrial technology department’s welding program at a competition sponsored by Hawkeye Community College, earning first place. More than 20 students from throughout the Cedar Valley area competed in this event.
All schools in the Hawkeye Community College area were invited to take part.
For his efforts, Ben won an acetylene torch kit for himself – and one for the school. This equipment may be used for gas welding and cutting metal.
The competition included a written test, along with an actual weldment activity, and Ben excelled at both. He developed his skills by enrolling and working diligently in the dual high school/college credit welding class taught by Wade Stahr at the junior/senior high school. Mr. Stahr also attended the competition.
Ben is the son of Joe and Lisa Kremer of Independence. According to his mother, after graduation this spring, he will enter the welding program at Hawkeye Community College.
“We are very proud of Ben,” she said.