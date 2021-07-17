INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mustang Foundation, Inc. and the Independence Community School District (ICSD) would like to extend their thanks to the family of the late Bob Bearbower for a recent donation to the American Trotter Trail project. The Bearbower family made a donation of a bench, in memory of Robert (Bob) Bearbower, which is now located next to the BankIowa Softball Field at Mustang Way Park.
The family honored Bob with a plaque on the bench which reads “Memory of Bob Bearbower. Dedicated Fan. Served 1966 – 2021.”
Bob, a beloved husband, father of two, grandfather of six, great-grand-father of five, and a friend to many, passed away at the age of 83 on February 3, 2021. He graduated from Brandon High School and attended Upper Iowa University. On May 26, 1956, Bob married Lavon Bauer. They were married for 64 years.
Bob worked as a carpenter, deliveryman, and jobber for Standard Oil, and was employee of Denton Castings. He served on the Brandon City Council, was mayor of Brandon for 21 years, and was a member of the Brandon Fire Department for 64 years.
However, one of his true passions was serving as a school bus driver from 1966 to 2021 (four years for Brandon), where he fell in love with watching softball and baseball games. Many students over the years were able to enjoy Bob as their bus driver, especially on road trips to softball and baseball games. The bench in memory of Bob is located next to the home dugout of the softball field at Mustang Way Park, right where Bob often sat in a lawn chair to watch the games.
Funds donated to the American Trotter Trail Project are used to help pay for improvements along the American Trotter Trail and the Independence Community School District campus. Making a donation to the American Trotter Trail is a distinct way to honor a loved one, recognize an achievement (XXXX State Champs), or publicize your business name to all who frequent the trail and campus.
To make a donation or for more information on the American Trotter Trail, visit the Independence Mustang Foundation website at www.indeemustangfoundation.com.