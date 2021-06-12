INDEPENDENCE – Author and Independence native Berta Prentice Aldrich will be signing copies of her recent book, “Winning the Talent Shift: Three Steps to Unleashing the New High Performance Workplace” at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 19 at Em’s Coffee Co., 324 1st Street E. Bring your book, purchase online, or buy at the event. All profits from books purchased during the signing will be donated to a local program.
Aldrich holds an M.B.A. with honors in decision sciences, Alpha Iota Delta Honor Society, from St. Joseph’s University and a B.B.A. in finance from Iowa State University. She is a highly decorated leader, author, expert, and speaker on the topics of business strategy, high performance, branding, and innovation.
Her book was written to inspire executive teams to create high-performing organizations while achieving true diversity.
Aldrich argues if companies want to achieve future success, they must redesign their talent strategy using three important steps proven to increase revenues, engage teams and leaders, and set companies on the path to industry leadership.
“We have made progress for women in the workplace, but there is much more to be done to create gender-balanced, high-performing teams within our organizations. This includes redesigning expectations for today’s diverse workforce that allows all of our talent the same opportunity and advancement to the highest levels of impact and leadership,” says Aldrich.
While the book is aimed at corporate directors (i.e., “C-suite” individuals: CEO, CFO, COO, or CIO), anyone with high aspirations or a business owner will take away a few lessons.
Visit www.bertaaldrich.com to learn more.