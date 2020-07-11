QUASQUETON – The public is invited to participate in the third annual Buchanan County Bible reading event known as 7:14@7:14.
There is no registration – just bring a Bible, bring other readers, and join in. Meet in Quasqueton at 406 E Cedar Street at the tent on the grounds of Spirit of Life Church about 7 a.m. to get ready, whether to take a turn at the microphone or to show support.
Ezra 6 to Nehemiah 7 are Buchanan County’s assigned portion of reading. By dividing up the scriptures among all 99 Iowa counties (12 chapters per county) and all counties starting to read at the same time, the entire Bible will be read across the entire state in one hour.
Last year, 16 other states and 13 other nations joined us. This year, reading participation is expected in each time zone around the world. Social distancing will be observed.
For more information, contact Deanice Ludolph at 319-551-6762 or Ginger Wolf at 319-350-2936.
2 Chronicles 7:14 “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”