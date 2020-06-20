INDEPENDENCE – The Buchanan County Bible Reading Marathon Planning Committee is announcing the Fifth Iowa 99 County Bible Reading Marathon.
The event will be held at First Ward Park (next to the courthouse) on:
- Friday, June 26, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Saturday, June 27 ,from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Monday, June 29, as needed
Individuals, families, youth groups, Bible study groups, prayer groups, and churches are all invited to join with statewide Bible readers in “proclaiming God’s Word over our state.” First Ward Park in Independence was chosen as it is near the Buchanan County Courthouse where our state and county laws are enforced.
Participants will be asked to read 30-minute portions of Scripture (or more!) until the entire Bible, books Genesis through Revelation, is completed.
This is a come-and-go event, as your time allows you to join in. Bring a lawn chair and a Bible – or use one of ours! Bottled water will be provided. There will be helpers on-site for needed assistance.
There is also an alternative “read-at-home” option available.
For more details and information, email buchanancobrm@gmail.com or call or text Deanice at 319-551-6762.