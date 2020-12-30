(Originally published on January 8. Edited for space.)
INDEPENDENCE – Speaking from the heart of Heartland Acres Agribition Center, former Vice President Joe Biden held a town hall event Friday, January 3, as part of his “No Malarkey”/”Battle for the Soul of the Nation” presidential campaign tour.
Rowley native Jodi Grover was given the honor to open the introductions. Grover is a teacher education coordinator for Upper Iowa University/Des Moines campus who has served as a clerk for Iowa Sen. Brian Schoenjahn and most recently a volunteer with the Biden campaign motorcades in Iowa for the last eight months. … Grover went on to speak about how Biden’s positive relationships with world leaders will help when dealing with nuclear weapon threats, restoring diplomatic relations, and resolving international trade issues. She then introduced U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer (D-1).
Finkenauer announced her support of Biden’s candidacy just the day before. She opened her remarks talking about her family and growing up listening to their political discussions. The discourse was highlighted by the fact different political opinions were shared. …
Biden opened his remarks by saying, “This election, character is really on the ballot. It’s about the character of the country.”
In wrapping up his comments, Biden stated that despite what he feels about the current state of affairs in America, he is ever the optimist.
“I’m more optimistic about America’s chances to own the 21st century than I have ever been in my life,” he said. “It’s time we take back the White House, the Senate, and take back our leadership of the world.”