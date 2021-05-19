Page 14
Bike Safety Day for Third Graders
Traci Kullmer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Trending Recipes
Independence, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 100%
- Feels Like: 61°
- Heat Index: 62°
- Wind: 11 mph
- Wind Chill: 61°
- UV Index: 3 Moderate
- Sunrise: 05:41:30 AM
- Sunset: 08:27:19 PM
- Dew Point: 62°
- Visibility: 1.5 mi
Today
A few showers in the morning with scattered thunderstorms arriving in the afternoon. High 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Tonight
Cloudy with occasional light rain after midnight. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Tomorrow
Rain showers in the morning with scattered thunderstorms arriving in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 77F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SSE @ 9mph
Precip: 17% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 61°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: SSE @ 9mph
Precip: 18% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 61°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.8 mi
Wind: SSE @ 9mph
Precip: 14% Chance
Humidity: 99%
Wind Chill: 61°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 2.7 mi
Wind: SSE @ 11mph
Precip: 10% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 61°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: SSE @ 12mph
Precip: 20% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 63°
Heat Index: 64°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: SSE @ 13mph
Precip: 10% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: SSE @ 13mph
Precip: 22% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 66°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: SSE @ 13mph
Precip: 32% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SSE @ 14mph
Precip: 31% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: SSE @ 14mph
Precip: 41% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: S @ 15mph
Precip: 42% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: S @ 15mph
Precip: 52% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 6 mi
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Trending
Articles
- Stevens to serve as interim CEO of BCHC
- Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office log
- Braylee rocks!
- Beatty returns to county position
- Tekippes retire
- Iowa Crop Progress and Condition Report
- Poppy Days
- Cedar Rock Park flood reduction oxbow project under construction
- Band and choir concert
- Lampe named city clerk/treasurer
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Coronavirus Updates
Get the latest local and national news.