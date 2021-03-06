Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

INDEPENDENCE – The Bulletin Journal reminds its readers who are participating in the ongoing Bingo contest about a few rules and details.

- Be sure to have YOUR NAME AND PHONE NUMBER printed clearly and legibly on the back of your card.

- Turn in your card to the Bulletin Journal office by the end of business on the 10th of the following month – via mail or in person There is a dropbox outside the newspaper’s front door where cards may be left outside of office hours.

- Winners will be drawn from eligible cards on the 11th, and will be notified by telephone.

- Bingo numbers that appear in the paper will not be given out over the phone by the Bulletin Journal office, so be sure to watch for them in the paper.

