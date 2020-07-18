FONTANA PARK – Grab your family and your smartphone to participate in Tech, Trails, and Treats – Birding with Buchanan County Conservation. Come to Fontana Park, 1867 125th Street, Hazleton, from now until July 23 to improve your knowledge in local bird identification, mainly by sound! There will be multiple QR codes along the hike to scan. A QR code is a code that can be scanned with a smartphone. After scanning, there will be a sound of a bird that you should listen for while on the hike at Fontana Park.
The challenge will start by the Main Shelter (by the dam) at Fontana Park. Please be sure to grab a pair of free binoculars for the hike and future adventures! The trail is set up on the paved bike trail so it is easy to maneuver. There will be six stops along the way.
The last QR code will take you to a quiz (survey). There will be a few questions about what you learned on the hike. By completing the survey, you will be entered into a drawing for a $10 gift certificate for the nature center’s gift shop! Gift certificates are made possible by Friends of Fontana Park.
The next challenge will start on Friday, July 24, with location and topic still to be decided.