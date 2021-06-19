INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Community School District (ICSD) board of education held a special meeting on Tuesday evening, June 15, to appoint a director to temporarily fill the seat vacated by Matt O’Loughlin last month. Five citizens responded to the board’s request to be considered to fill the spot until the November 2 general election, when the remaining two years of O’Loughlin’s four-year term will be on the ballot.
The individuals who responded to fill the open seat were Brad Bleichner, Lance Fricke, Heather Hupke, Lisa Junk, and Charlie McCardle. Present were Bleichner, Fricke, and McCardle, and each had an opportunity to address the board about why they wanted to be considered for the position. All five had previously filled out and submitted questionnaires to the board about their respective backgrounds, strengths, and qualifications.
To fill the vacancy until the election, the appointee is not required to live in District 1. Anyone on the November ballot to fill the position must reside in District 1.
Gina Trimble, at-large board member, said, “We can’t make a bad decision with a group of candidates like this to choose from.”
Board President Eric Smith added, “It’s a touch choice. All five are good candidates.”
The board discussed the merits of the various candidates.
Citing his previous experience as a school board member [2006-11], board member Jennifer Sornson nominated Charlie McCardle, who lives in District 3, to fill the position. The motion died for a lack of a second.
Choosing someone who currently resides in District 1 was a factor in the voting for Smith, Hansen, and Trimble.
“[District 1] itself needs to be represented,” Trimble said.
Next, Trimble nominated Brad Bleichner, seconded by Vice President Kim Hansen. On a vote of 3-1, with Sornson dissenting, Bleichner was appointed to the board. Board Secretary Laura Morine administered the oath of office to Bleichner, who then joined the rest of the board at the table.
“I am very excited for this opportunity to serve our community. I am looking forward to working with the other members of this board, and hope to bring some fresh ideas,” Bleichner said.
O’Loughlin resigned his position as District 1 director because he has moved from that geographic area. Directors elected to specific districts are required to live there.
“We were so pleased with the five candidates who offered to serve on the board. It was a difficult choice, because they all brought value to the table, and we appreciated their commitment to the students and families of the Independence Community School District. I know the board is excited to work with Mr. Bleichner over the next six months, and he will be a valued member of the board,” said Supt. Reiter.
About Brad Bleichner
Bleichner and his wife, Robin, have lived in Independence for six years. A parent and stepparent of five, he has practiced law as a civil litigator and trial attorney for more than 35 years. An equity partner/owner of law firms for 25+ years – 20+ years with a firm of more than 100 attorneys – he described himself as “experienced in dealing with strong personalities, administration issues, employee salary and partner compensation, and disciplinary issues.”
In addition, as an attorney, Bleichner has advised and represented numerous boards, including school districts, in pre-litigation and litigation matters, and he understands the need for preparation, good organizations skills, and “putting in the time.”
Other Board Business
In earlier business Tuesday evening, approved the revision of the Independence Teachers’ Association (ITA) contract for fiscal year 2021-22. The contract has a salary increase of 3.65 percent.
Exempt Session
After Bleichner was sworn in, the board adjourned to enter into an exempt session for negotiations strategies. No official action was taken. Following the exempt session, the board toured the construction projects underway at East Elementary and West Elementary. No official action was taken during the tour.