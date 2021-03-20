INDEPENDENCE – On Wednesday, March 31, the American Red Cross will hold a spring blood drive in the Independence High School gym from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The school is located at 700 20th Avenue SW.
Blood donors are asked to schedule an appointment before they go to the blood drive in order to help manage the flow of donors appropriately in support of social distancing and regulating the number of people present at one time. Walk-in donors without an appointment may not be able to be accommodated. A donor can schedule an appointment by calling 1-800-733-2767, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or downloading the blood donor app.
Less than 38 percent of the population is eligible to give blood or platelets. Help make a difference in your community by donating blood!