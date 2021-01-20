INDEPENDENCE – Thank you so much to all who took time out of their day to donate at the American Red Cross blood drive on Monday, January 18, at First Presbyterian Church in Independence. Your dedication to the Red Cross is appreciated in helping to save lives. I know I can always count on you.
We were able to collect 42 units of productive blood.
The next American Red Cross blood drive will be held and sponsored by the National Honor Society at Independence Junior/Senior High School on Wednesday, March 31.
In addition, the community American Red Cross blood drive will be held on Monday, May 17. Please watch the newspaper for information.
Make a Donation Appointment
Donors are asked to schedule an appointment before arriving in order to help manage the flow of people appropriately in support of social distancing. Walk-in donors without an appointment may not be able to be accommodated.
A donor may schedule an appointment by calling 1-800-733-2767, going to RedCrossBlood.org and downloading the Blood Donor App, or calling Vicki Kegler at 319-334-6520.
Save up to 15 minutes when you donate blood by using RapidPass when you arrive for check-in. Visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass for more information.