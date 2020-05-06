INDEPENDENCE – The American Red Cross has scheduled a blood drive on Monday, May 18, from 1 to 6 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Independence. A donor may schedule an appointment by calling 1-800-733-2767, going to RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Blood Donor App, or calling Vicki at 319-334-6520.
Blood drive is May 18
Traci Kullmer
