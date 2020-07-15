INDEPENDENCE – The American Red Cross has scheduled a blood drive on Monday, July 20, from 1 to 6 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Independence. Our dedicated blood donors are the best witnesses to show humanity that they are able and willing to roll up a sleeve to help those in need.
There is no known end date for this fight against coronavirus, and the Red Cross needs the help of blood and platelet donors to maintain a sufficient blood supply. We need heroes now!
As in May, we are asking that blood donors schedule an appointment before they go to the blood drive in order to help manage the flow of donors appropriately in support of social distancing. In doing so, we can regulate the number of people present at one time. We appreciate the donors who scheduled their appointments in May.
Walk-in donors without an appointment may not be able to be accommodated. A donor can schedule an appointment by calling 1-800-733-2767, going to RedCrossBlood.org and downloading the Blood Donor App, or calling Vicki at 319-334-6520. You can save up to 15 minutes when you donate blood by using RapidPass!
During this uncertain time, the Red Cross encourages individuals to keep scheduled blood donation appointments and to make new donation appointments for the weeks ahead to ensure a stable supply throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. For those who donated at the last blood drive on May 18, you are eligible to donate again because it has been more than 56 days.
Donating blood products is essential to community health, and the need for blood products is constant. The Red Cross follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and volunteer donors are the only source of blood for those in need. All Red Cross staff/volunteers will wear masks, and all donors will be required to wear a mask or face covering.
Visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass for more information.