INDEPENDENCE – The National Honor Society (NHS) is sponsoring an American Red Cross blood drive for Wednesday, March 31, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Independence Junior/Senior High School, 700 20th Avenue SW. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment by calling 1-800-733-2767, going to RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Blood Donor App, or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Scheduling helps manage the flow of donors appropriately to support social distancing. No walk-in donors, please.
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license, or two other forms of identification, are required at check-in.
“Anyone 16 years or older can donate,” said Jazlyn Smith of NHS. “Kids that are 16 years old need a parent permission form.”
Other donor restrictions include: must weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass.
The next area Red Cross blood drive is scheduled for Monday, May 17, from 1 to 6 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 115 6th Avenue NW.