INDEPENDENCE – The American Red Cross blood drive held on Monday at First Presbyterian Church collected 41 units of productive blood. Although the goal for the event was 42 units, organizers were pleased.
Masks and temperature taking were not mandatory, and people seemed to be more at ease now that the pandemic seems to have tapered off.
“We have such dedicated blood donors,” said Vicki Kegler, one of the organizers. “I appreciate our donors and volunteers so much.”
The next local American Red Cross blood drive is scheduled for 1 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, August 17, at Jesup Bible Fellowship, 152 South Street, Jesup. To schedule a donation time, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 1-800RED CROSS (1-800733-2767).