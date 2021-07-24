Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

ARC Blood 0719

Diane Dave prepares to donate blood with the help of Brooklyn, a phlebotomist with the American Red Cross.

 John Klotzbach Photo

INDEPENDENCE – The American Red Cross blood drive held on Monday at First Presbyterian Church collected 41 units of productive blood. Although the goal for the event was 42 units, organizers were pleased.

Masks and temperature taking were not mandatory, and people seemed to be more at ease now that the pandemic seems to have tapered off.

“We have such dedicated blood donors,” said Vicki Kegler, one of the organizers. “I appreciate our donors and volunteers so much.”

The next local American Red Cross blood drive is scheduled for 1 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, August 17, at Jesup Bible Fellowship, 152 South Street, Jesup. To schedule a donation time, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 1-800RED CROSS (1-800733-2767).

Tags

Trending Food Videos