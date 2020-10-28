ANAMOSA – BluTrack, an Iowa company that specializes in hands-on, creative toys and STEM products, just announced plans to begin construction on a 8,500-square-foot manufacturing facility in Anamosa. The expansion is in response to the company’s growth, as well as to support its vision of becoming a mass-market toy manufacturer – proudly made in the USA.
Company founder and president Randy Belding, an Independence native, has a history in supply chain management and continuous improvement in a manufacturing environment.
“We are excited for the opportunity to improve the efficiency of BluTrack production, without taking shortcuts in terms of quality,” said Belding, a long-time believer in leveraging the kids’ natural curiosity to explore, learn, and grow. “Kids and teachers deserve a high-quality, durable track that will outlast even the most creative child’s imagination. They expect that from us, and it’s been our mission to provide it.”
Jeff Borland, BluTrack co-owner and a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel, is also extremely proud to add manufacturing jobs in the Heartland. An Independence native like Belding, Borland is especially excited to bring that growth to the community of Anamosa.
“Growing up in Independence, both Randy and I know the great work ethic you find in small town Iowa,” he said. “You just can’t find a better place to build a quality manufacturing facility – with quality people and outstanding community support.”
Plant construction was set to begin in early October, with plans to be complete in January 2021. The plant will extrude BluTrack’s patented race track systems, using the latest advances in flow production, lean manufacturing, and process technology to reduce waste, increase throughput, and promote innovation.
Belding and Borland, both graduates of the University of Iowa, have been impressed and overwhelmed by the support they’ve received throughout the site selection process.
According to Belding, “We’ve been welcomed with open arms, and are so thankful to the people of Jones County. They’re top-notch, and we can’t wait to get started.”
What started with a father/son experiment to improve a disappointing toy experience has grown into a thriving Iowa business. With help from a long list of Jones County resources, BluTrack is excited to take this significant step in pursuit of its vision to help rebuild America’s Heartland, one track at a time.
From schools around the world to your home, BluTrack is committed to developing products that are engineered to outlast even the most creative imagination. An Iowa-based company in business since 2004, BluTrack makes the track…you make the FUN!
For more information about BluTrack products or to shop for items, visit www.BluTrack.com.